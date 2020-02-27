139 San Salvador St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful brand new triplex in Denver Heights! Get in on this trendy, artsy neighborhood early and live in the best modern, luxury unit in the area! Amazing rent value for all of the bells and whistles including custom soft-close cabinetry, granite throughout, huge master suite, ceramic tile floors that look like wood! Same materials used in custom homes priced at 500k+ Close to the brand-new art/music/film scene popping up in the area. Minutes from downtown hot-spots! For more information text/call Jess!