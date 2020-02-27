All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

139 San Salvador St

139 San Salvador Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

139 San Salvador Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful brand new triplex in Denver Heights! Get in on this trendy, artsy neighborhood early and live in the best modern, luxury unit in the area! Amazing rent value for all of the bells and whistles including custom soft-close cabinetry, granite throughout, huge master suite, ceramic tile floors that look like wood! Same materials used in custom homes priced at 500k+ Close to the brand-new art/music/film scene popping up in the area. Minutes from downtown hot-spots! For more information text/call Jess!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 San Salvador St have any available units?
139 San Salvador St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 139 San Salvador St currently offering any rent specials?
139 San Salvador St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 San Salvador St pet-friendly?
No, 139 San Salvador St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 139 San Salvador St offer parking?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not offer parking.
Does 139 San Salvador St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 San Salvador St have a pool?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not have a pool.
Does 139 San Salvador St have accessible units?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 San Salvador St have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 San Salvador St have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 San Salvador St does not have units with air conditioning.
