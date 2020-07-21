Great location! Very private backyard. Walking distance to UTSA, close to La Cantera, Medical Center, USAA, and major thoroughfares. Close to public transportation, Great Schools. Come and see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 ARROW OAKS have any available units?
139 ARROW OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.