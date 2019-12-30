13850 CHEVY OAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and well appointed 3/2- open and spacious floorplan. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint, new carpet! Great eat-in kitchen overlooks family room. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house. STUNNING covered patio with mounted TV for lazy afternoons or grillers who dont want to miss the big play. Radiant Barrier for comfortable living with lower electric bills! Fridge, washer/dryer inc. Great neighborhood near shopping and restaurants, easy access to highways! Great community pool!