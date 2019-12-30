All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

13850 CHEVY OAK

13850 Chevy Oak · No Longer Available
Location

13850 Chevy Oak, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and well appointed 3/2- open and spacious floorplan. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint, new carpet! Great eat-in kitchen overlooks family room. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house. STUNNING covered patio with mounted TV for lazy afternoons or grillers who dont want to miss the big play. Radiant Barrier for comfortable living with lower electric bills! Fridge, washer/dryer inc. Great neighborhood near shopping and restaurants, easy access to highways! Great community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 CHEVY OAK have any available units?
13850 CHEVY OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13850 CHEVY OAK have?
Some of 13850 CHEVY OAK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13850 CHEVY OAK currently offering any rent specials?
13850 CHEVY OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 CHEVY OAK pet-friendly?
No, 13850 CHEVY OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13850 CHEVY OAK offer parking?
Yes, 13850 CHEVY OAK offers parking.
Does 13850 CHEVY OAK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13850 CHEVY OAK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 CHEVY OAK have a pool?
Yes, 13850 CHEVY OAK has a pool.
Does 13850 CHEVY OAK have accessible units?
No, 13850 CHEVY OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 CHEVY OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 13850 CHEVY OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
