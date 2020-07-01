13633 Mcbride Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 1 story home in desired area. Beautiful upgraded tile, granite countertops, stainless appliances and much more.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - 2107760343 (Anette)



Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio