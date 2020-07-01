All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:26 PM

13633 Mcbride Bend

13633 McBride Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

13633 McBride Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 1 story home in desired area. Beautiful upgraded tile, granite countertops, stainless appliances and much more.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - 2107760343 (Anette)

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13633 Mcbride Bend have any available units?
13633 Mcbride Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13633 Mcbride Bend have?
Some of 13633 Mcbride Bend's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13633 Mcbride Bend currently offering any rent specials?
13633 Mcbride Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13633 Mcbride Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 13633 Mcbride Bend is pet friendly.
Does 13633 Mcbride Bend offer parking?
No, 13633 Mcbride Bend does not offer parking.
Does 13633 Mcbride Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13633 Mcbride Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13633 Mcbride Bend have a pool?
No, 13633 Mcbride Bend does not have a pool.
Does 13633 Mcbride Bend have accessible units?
No, 13633 Mcbride Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 13633 Mcbride Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 13633 Mcbride Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

