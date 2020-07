Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 3 living and 2 dining areas. Some new fixtures and recent blinds through out. Open and bright. Big walk in pantry off kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Covered patio and extend patio slab in backyard. Storage shed too! Close to elementary school, shopping and restaurants. New A/C installed!