13523 BRISTOW DAWN

Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Town Home, bursting with natural light! Brand new carpet on stairs, upstairs hallway and all bedrooms so, PLEASE REMOVE SHOES TO GO UPSTAIRS. Great size bedrooms, master has a large walk-in closet. Huge playground and running trail. Located next to the northern Hills Golf Club. Only cable TV is permitted, Renter's Insurance is required. Convenient to airport, downtown and bases. Verify schools and measurements. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!