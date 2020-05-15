All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

13523 BRISTOW DAWN

13523 Bristow Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

13523 Bristow Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Town Home, bursting with natural light! Brand new carpet on stairs, upstairs hallway and all bedrooms so, PLEASE REMOVE SHOES TO GO UPSTAIRS. Great size bedrooms, master has a large walk-in closet. Huge playground and running trail. Located next to the northern Hills Golf Club. Only cable TV is permitted, Renter's Insurance is required. Convenient to airport, downtown and bases. Verify schools and measurements. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have any available units?
13523 BRISTOW DAWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have?
Some of 13523 BRISTOW DAWN's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13523 BRISTOW DAWN currently offering any rent specials?
13523 BRISTOW DAWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13523 BRISTOW DAWN pet-friendly?
No, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN offer parking?
Yes, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN offers parking.
Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have a pool?
No, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN does not have a pool.
Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have accessible units?
No, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN does not have accessible units.
Does 13523 BRISTOW DAWN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13523 BRISTOW DAWN does not have units with dishwashers.
