All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1344 Schley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1344 Schley
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1344 Schley

1344 Schley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1344 Schley Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2/1 with bright interior and high ceilings near I-10 and I-37 interchange - Conveniently located southeast of the I-10 and I-37 interchange off S New Braunfels Ave, this home has character. With neutral colored walls, light tile throughout and high ceilings, the home has a bright interior. Stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans in bedroom and all living areas, refrigerator and stove in the kitchen are all included. Utilities and yard are tenant responsibilities. Call to see this home today!

San Antonio ISD
Highland Park ES
Poe MS
Brackenridge HS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4311934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Schley have any available units?
1344 Schley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Schley have?
Some of 1344 Schley's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Schley currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Schley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Schley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Schley is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Schley offer parking?
No, 1344 Schley does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Schley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Schley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Schley have a pool?
No, 1344 Schley does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Schley have accessible units?
No, 1344 Schley does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Schley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Schley does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio