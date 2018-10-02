1344 Schley

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

2/1 with bright interior and high ceilings near I-10 and I-37 interchange - Conveniently located southeast of the I-10 and I-37 interchange off S New Braunfels Ave, this home has character. With neutral colored walls, light tile throughout and high ceilings, the home has a bright interior. Stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans in bedroom and all living areas, refrigerator and stove in the kitchen are all included. Utilities and yard are tenant responsibilities. Call to see this home today!



San Antonio ISD

Highland Park ES

Poe MS

Brackenridge HS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4311934)