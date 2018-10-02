1344 Schley

Amenities
2/1 with bright interior and high ceilings near I-10 and I-37 interchange - Conveniently located southeast of the I-10 and I-37 interchange off S New Braunfels Ave, this home has character. With neutral colored walls, light tile throughout and high ceilings, the home has a bright interior. Stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans in bedroom and all living areas, refrigerator and stove in the kitchen are all included. Utilities and yard are tenant responsibilities. Call to see this home today!
San Antonio ISD
Highland Park ES
Poe MS
Brackenridge HS
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4311934)