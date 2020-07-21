All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:10 AM

13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR

13419 Orchard Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13419 Orchard Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a private corner lot in one of SA's best kept centrally located neighborhoods- this house is not to be missed! Minutes to everything in town, private neighborhood access 65 miles of the SA Greenway Trail system & LandBridge (4/20). Amazing natural light, large living spaces, spacious kitchen with loads of counter prep space and XL pantry. Hardwood & tile floor-NO CARPET! Fantastic storage. Full bed/bath down. Detached man cave/workshop is a bonus 200 plus HVAC sqft. Amazing amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have any available units?
13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13419 ORCHARD RIDGE DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio