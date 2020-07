Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home in a quiet family friendly neighborhood of University Hills subdivision, located in the heart of NW San Antonio. This stunning home features a large family living area with a charming red brick fireplace, crown moulding in the master bedroom, large upstairs game room that's perfect for family entertainment! This home is minutes from IH-10, very convenient to Fiesta Texas and The shops at La cantera!