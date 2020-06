Amenities

Cute 3 bed 1 bath Thorman cottage in historic Olmos Park Terrace. Beautifully updated property offers modern amenities with energy efficient windows and plantation shutters throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, updated electrical, and an amazing in-ground pool, jacuzzi with a patio and fire pit out back to top off the spacious backyard which is perfect for entertaining! No pets allowed.