13343 PECAN GLADE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly refrigerator

3 Bedroom, 2 bath rental home minutes from UTSA inside Loop 1604! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard less than 5 minutes from UTSA as well as dining and shopping options galore and inside Loop 1604!



*Bills and refrigerator are NOT included

*Property has W/D hookups



Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)

Security Deposit: $1325.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



