Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13343 PECAN GLADE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

13343 PECAN GLADE

13343 Pecan Glade · No Longer Available
Location

13343 Pecan Glade, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bath rental home minutes from UTSA inside Loop 1604! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard less than 5 minutes from UTSA as well as dining and shopping options galore and inside Loop 1604!

*Bills and refrigerator are NOT included
*Property has W/D hookups

Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1325.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3876707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have any available units?
13343 PECAN GLADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13343 PECAN GLADE currently offering any rent specials?
13343 PECAN GLADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13343 PECAN GLADE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13343 PECAN GLADE is pet friendly.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE offer parking?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not offer parking.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have a pool?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not have a pool.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have accessible units?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13343 PECAN GLADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13343 PECAN GLADE does not have units with air conditioning.
