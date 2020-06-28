13343 PECAN GLADE

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bath rental home minutes from UTSA inside Loop 1604! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard less than 5 minutes from UTSA as well as dining and shopping options galore and inside Loop 1604!
*Bills and refrigerator are NOT included
*Property has W/D hookups
Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1325.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE3876707)