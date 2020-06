Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome In Great Location - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhome in Bristow Bend, close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and military bases.

End unit in very quiet location. No carpet downstairs.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in rent.

This great home looks like new.

Oversized 2 car garage with garage door opener. Spacious rooms upstairs with big walk in closet in master.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4584871)