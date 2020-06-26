All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1331 South Flores Ste. 214A
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1331 South Flores Ste. 214A

1331 S Flores St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1331 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Great Condo minutes from the Pearl - South End Lofts - You will fall in love w/this historic urban condo in the heart of downtown SA. With the modern curb appeal, great views, gated entry and tons of amenities you will not be disappointed! Custom closet shelving, Murphy bed, and designer kitchen and you are home! Enjoy evenings by the pool, grilling. Minutes from The Pearl, restaurants, major medical facilities, etc. 1 PET LIMIT Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4932061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have any available units?
1331 South Flores Ste. 214A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have?
Some of 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A currently offering any rent specials?
1331 South Flores Ste. 214A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A is pet friendly.
Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A offer parking?
No, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A does not offer parking.
Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have a pool?
Yes, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A has a pool.
Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have accessible units?
No, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 South Flores Ste. 214A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio