133 RED HAWK RDG

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 1 Story Home located in Stone Oak, recently painted and remodeled like brand new. New roof. Hand Scraped Wood Floors throughout the home! The Kitchen has Recently installed Granite Counters and Back Splash with a Deep Stainless Steel Sink with Epicurean Faucet. The Master Suite is very Large with a huge Walk in closet. Soaking Tub, both of the bathrooms and Laundry Room have updated Tile Flooring. Walking distance to Hardy Oak Elementary and Lopes M.S. Best in the neighborhood!!