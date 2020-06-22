All apartments in San Antonio
133 RED HAWK RDG

133 Red Hawk Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

133 Red Hawk Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 1 Story Home located in Stone Oak, recently painted and remodeled like brand new. New roof. Hand Scraped Wood Floors throughout the home! The Kitchen has Recently installed Granite Counters and Back Splash with a Deep Stainless Steel Sink with Epicurean Faucet. The Master Suite is very Large with a huge Walk in closet. Soaking Tub, both of the bathrooms and Laundry Room have updated Tile Flooring. Walking distance to Hardy Oak Elementary and Lopes M.S. Best in the neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 RED HAWK RDG have any available units?
133 RED HAWK RDG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 RED HAWK RDG have?
Some of 133 RED HAWK RDG's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 RED HAWK RDG currently offering any rent specials?
133 RED HAWK RDG isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 RED HAWK RDG pet-friendly?
No, 133 RED HAWK RDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 133 RED HAWK RDG offer parking?
Yes, 133 RED HAWK RDG does offer parking.
Does 133 RED HAWK RDG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 RED HAWK RDG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 RED HAWK RDG have a pool?
No, 133 RED HAWK RDG does not have a pool.
Does 133 RED HAWK RDG have accessible units?
No, 133 RED HAWK RDG does not have accessible units.
Does 133 RED HAWK RDG have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 RED HAWK RDG does not have units with dishwashers.
