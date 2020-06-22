133 RED HAWK RDG

Amenities
Stunning 1 Story Home located in Stone Oak, recently painted and remodeled like brand new. New roof. Hand Scraped Wood Floors throughout the home! The Kitchen has Recently installed Granite Counters and Back Splash with a Deep Stainless Steel Sink with Epicurean Faucet. The Master Suite is very Large with a huge Walk in closet. Soaking Tub, both of the bathrooms and Laundry Room have updated Tile Flooring. Walking distance to Hardy Oak Elementary and Lopes M.S. Best in the neighborhood!!