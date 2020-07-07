All apartments in San Antonio
1323 Bitterlake

1323 Bitterlake · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Bitterlake, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ad59bd048 ---- CALL THIS HOME NOW! Two Bedroom, One bathroom with Washer & Dryer included! This home has an open living area that leads into a kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven! The two bedrooms both feature plenty of closet space! In front the home includes a detached two car garage, and in the back is a fenced yard perfect for a summer night! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Pets Allowed Two Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Bitterlake have any available units?
1323 Bitterlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Bitterlake have?
Some of 1323 Bitterlake's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Bitterlake currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Bitterlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Bitterlake pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Bitterlake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1323 Bitterlake offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Bitterlake offers parking.
Does 1323 Bitterlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Bitterlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Bitterlake have a pool?
No, 1323 Bitterlake does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Bitterlake have accessible units?
No, 1323 Bitterlake does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Bitterlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Bitterlake has units with dishwashers.

