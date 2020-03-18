13142 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249 Hunter's Chase
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
13142 Maple Park Dr Available 08/15/19 Hunters Chase - This one story in Hunters Chase is a stunner surrounded by beautiful mature trees! The amount of natural light this house has will leave you speechless. The fresh cool gray paint welcomes you in to a functional open concept floor plan complete with a cozy fireplace. Like to entertain? This home has a beautiful enclosed patio with a built in bench and string lights perfect for a little get together. Dont forget the updated kitchen with a smoothtop cooktop! Close to tons of shopping with easy access to IH-10 and 1604. OWNER PREFERS 2 YEAR LEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
