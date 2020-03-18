All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 6 2019

13142 Maple Park Dr

13142 Maple Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13142 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
13142 Maple Park Dr Available 08/15/19 Hunters Chase - This one story in Hunters Chase is a stunner surrounded by beautiful mature trees! The amount of natural light this house has will leave you speechless. The fresh cool gray paint welcomes you in to a functional open concept floor plan complete with a cozy fireplace. Like to entertain? This home has a beautiful enclosed patio with a built in bench and string lights perfect for a little get together. Dont forget the updated kitchen with a smoothtop cooktop! Close to tons of shopping with easy access to IH-10 and 1604. OWNER PREFERS 2 YEAR LEASE.

(RLNE4638330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13142 Maple Park Dr have any available units?
13142 Maple Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13142 Maple Park Dr have?
Some of 13142 Maple Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13142 Maple Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13142 Maple Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13142 Maple Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13142 Maple Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13142 Maple Park Dr offer parking?
No, 13142 Maple Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13142 Maple Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13142 Maple Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13142 Maple Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13142 Maple Park Dr has a pool.
Does 13142 Maple Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 13142 Maple Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13142 Maple Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13142 Maple Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
