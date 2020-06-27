Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13122 FAIRACRES WAY
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13122 FAIRACRES WAY
13122 Fairacres Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
13122 Fairacres Way, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Rental in a very desireable neighborhood! Open floorplan with separate dinning/living ares. Master Bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms. Closes to Randolph AFB, SAMC, Fort Sam, The Fourm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have any available units?
13122 FAIRACRES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13122 FAIRACRES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13122 FAIRACRES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13122 FAIRACRES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY offers parking.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have a pool?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have accessible units?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13122 FAIRACRES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13122 FAIRACRES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
