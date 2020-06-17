All apartments in San Antonio
13121 NW MILITARY HWY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

13121 NW MILITARY HWY

13121 Northwest Military Highway · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13121 Northwest Military Highway, San Antonio, TX 78230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Become a resident here and enjoy the many advantages of living here. Inside you'll find a fully-equipped kitchen, Texas-sized walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring, pantries and fireplaces. Community features include a refreshing pool, sundeck, business center and fitness center. Ready to experience the perks of city living without the hassles? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have any available units?
13121 NW MILITARY HWY has a unit available for $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have?
Some of 13121 NW MILITARY HWY's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 NW MILITARY HWY currently offering any rent specials?
13121 NW MILITARY HWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 NW MILITARY HWY pet-friendly?
No, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY offer parking?
No, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY does not offer parking.
Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have a pool?
Yes, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY has a pool.
Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have accessible units?
No, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 NW MILITARY HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13121 NW MILITARY HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
