131 Gabriel
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

131 Gabriel

131 Gabriel · No Longer Available
Location

131 Gabriel, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New home 3/2 with Garage and Nice Backyard Close to Pearl - Downtown Living! Live work and play near your work. 2 Story, 1 car garage, large backyard. Hot EASTSIDE, DIGNOWITTY.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
Applications are not processed over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE3963939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Gabriel have any available units?
131 Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 131 Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
131 Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Gabriel pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Gabriel is pet friendly.
Does 131 Gabriel offer parking?
Yes, 131 Gabriel offers parking.
Does 131 Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Gabriel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Gabriel have a pool?
No, 131 Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 131 Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 131 Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Gabriel have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Gabriel does not have units with air conditioning.
