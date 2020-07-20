All apartments in San Antonio
12510 Persimmon Fall
12510 Persimmon Fall

12510 Persimmon Fall · No Longer Available
Location

12510 Persimmon Fall, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
12510 Persimmon Fall Available 07/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Home for Rent in Fieldstone! - This home has great curb appeal and matures trees on the lot. Upon entering the home you can't miss the upgraded flooring throughout! The living room is very spacious and open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen looks out to the back yard and features an island and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is huge and boasts a sitting area with a beautiful bay window. Ceiling fans throughout the home as well. Outside, enjoy a private covered patio, good sized yard and a storage shed!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4150171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12510 Persimmon Fall have any available units?
12510 Persimmon Fall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12510 Persimmon Fall have?
Some of 12510 Persimmon Fall's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12510 Persimmon Fall currently offering any rent specials?
12510 Persimmon Fall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12510 Persimmon Fall pet-friendly?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12510 Persimmon Fall offer parking?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall does not offer parking.
Does 12510 Persimmon Fall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12510 Persimmon Fall have a pool?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall does not have a pool.
Does 12510 Persimmon Fall have accessible units?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall does not have accessible units.
Does 12510 Persimmon Fall have units with dishwashers?
No, 12510 Persimmon Fall does not have units with dishwashers.
