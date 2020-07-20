Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

12510 Persimmon Fall Available 07/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Home for Rent in Fieldstone! - This home has great curb appeal and matures trees on the lot. Upon entering the home you can't miss the upgraded flooring throughout! The living room is very spacious and open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen looks out to the back yard and features an island and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is huge and boasts a sitting area with a beautiful bay window. Ceiling fans throughout the home as well. Outside, enjoy a private covered patio, good sized yard and a storage shed!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4150171)