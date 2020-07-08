All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

1250 Nicholas Manor

1250 Nicholas Manor · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Nicholas Manor, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46eb1330b4 ---- This gorgeous home has a great floor plan with a large living space and high ceilings! Situated in prestigious Stone Oak, this home has it all. Gated community, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, carpet and tile throughout. All appliances are included in home. This is a great property that is sure to impress! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***. Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Gated Community Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Car Garage Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Nicholas Manor have any available units?
1250 Nicholas Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Nicholas Manor have?
Some of 1250 Nicholas Manor's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Nicholas Manor currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Nicholas Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Nicholas Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Nicholas Manor is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Nicholas Manor offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Nicholas Manor offers parking.
Does 1250 Nicholas Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Nicholas Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Nicholas Manor have a pool?
No, 1250 Nicholas Manor does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Nicholas Manor have accessible units?
No, 1250 Nicholas Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Nicholas Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Nicholas Manor does not have units with dishwashers.

