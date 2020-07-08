1250 Nicholas Manor

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46eb1330b4 ---- This gorgeous home has a great floor plan with a large living space and high ceilings! Situated in prestigious Stone Oak, this home has it all. Gated community, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, carpet and tile throughout. All appliances are included in home. This is a great property that is sure to impress! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***. Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Gated Community Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Car Garage Two Story