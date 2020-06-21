1239 Lion Forrest

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Open House Friday, May 11, 2018 3-5 PM! Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house located on the far northwest side of San Antonio. Conveniently located minutes from 1604, 151, 410, Sea World, and Lackland AFB. Great community with amenities for the family to enjoy. This house has a large open living area that leads to the open kitchen along with a dining area. Roomy bedrooms and spacious master with full bath. Large backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!! $40 resident amentity package per month.