Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:17 AM

1239 Lion Forrest

1239 Lion Forest · (210) 301-2081
Location

1239 Lion Forest, San Antonio, TX 78251
Spring Vistas - Sierra Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House Friday, May 11, 2018 3-5 PM! Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house located on the far northwest side of San Antonio. Conveniently located minutes from 1604, 151, 410, Sea World, and Lackland AFB. Great community with amenities for the family to enjoy. This house has a large open living area that leads to the open kitchen along with a dining area. Roomy bedrooms and spacious master with full bath. Large backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!! $40 resident amentity package per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Lion Forrest have any available units?
1239 Lion Forrest has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1239 Lion Forrest currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Lion Forrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Lion Forrest pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Lion Forrest does offer parking.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest have a pool?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest have accessible units?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Lion Forrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Lion Forrest does not have units with air conditioning.
