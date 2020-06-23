1231 Kendalia Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom House, Near SW Military & I35 - Property Id: 256180



No pets, no smoking. Beautiful house. Very big 1,296 square foot house. 2 bedroom house with 2 big family rooms, big laundry room, very big backyard, big covered carport all along side of house. Central air. Beautiful big backyard to enjoy grilling with the family. Excellent location near Interstate-35 and SW Military Dr.. Section-8 housing possible.



Text us if interested and you meet criteria below... 210-504-9711



When you apply, background is checked for "criminal, credit, work, and past rental history". Tenant required to get basic renters insurance. To apply must have:

1) verifiable work history and income of at least $2,700/mo

2) recent history renting that can be verified

3) Good credit history

4) No smoking or pets accepted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256180

