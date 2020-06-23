All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1231 Kendalia Ave

1231 Kendalia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Kendalia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78224
Tierra Linda

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House, Near SW Military & I35 - Property Id: 256180

No pets, no smoking. Beautiful house. Very big 1,296 square foot house. 2 bedroom house with 2 big family rooms, big laundry room, very big backyard, big covered carport all along side of house. Central air. Beautiful big backyard to enjoy grilling with the family. Excellent location near Interstate-35 and SW Military Dr.. Section-8 housing possible.

Text us if interested and you meet criteria below... 210-504-9711

When you apply, background is checked for "criminal, credit, work, and past rental history". Tenant required to get basic renters insurance. To apply must have:
1) verifiable work history and income of at least $2,700/mo
2) recent history renting that can be verified
3) Good credit history
4) No smoking or pets accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256180
Property Id 256180

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5684614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Kendalia Ave have any available units?
1231 Kendalia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Kendalia Ave have?
Some of 1231 Kendalia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Kendalia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Kendalia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Kendalia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Kendalia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Kendalia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Kendalia Ave offers parking.
Does 1231 Kendalia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Kendalia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Kendalia Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 Kendalia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Kendalia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 Kendalia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Kendalia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Kendalia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

