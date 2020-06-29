123 MORGANS CIRCLE

Amenities

CLICK HERE/CUT AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpZi2HXicP4 Come visit this charming 2 story home in the gated community of BLUFFCREEK! Sitting on a 0.28 acre cul-de-sac and corner lot, this gem features 2272 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office, good sized loft, & a massive backyard great for entertaining. Its over sized Living room opens up to a spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and breakfast nook/dining room. Masters bedroom boasts walk in closet, garden tub, & double vanity. NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS!! With neutral colors, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. All bedrooms have walk in closet. Enjoy a retreat at this home's huge backyard with a deck. Quick access to major freeways: 281, 1604, & 410. Less than 4 miles to San Antonio International Airport , 14 miles to Fort Sam, and 16 miles to Randolph AFB. Just minutes to Northstar Mall and walking distance to Salado Creek Greenway Trail.