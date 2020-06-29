All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:15 AM

123 MORGANS CIRCLE

123 Morgans Circle · No Longer Available
Location

123 Morgans Circle, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLICK HERE/CUT AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpZi2HXicP4 Come visit this charming 2 story home in the gated community of BLUFFCREEK! Sitting on a 0.28 acre cul-de-sac and corner lot, this gem features 2272 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office, good sized loft, & a massive backyard great for entertaining. Its over sized Living room opens up to a spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and breakfast nook/dining room. Masters bedroom boasts walk in closet, garden tub, & double vanity. NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS!! With neutral colors, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. All bedrooms have walk in closet. Enjoy a retreat at this home's huge backyard with a deck. Quick access to major freeways: 281, 1604, & 410. Less than 4 miles to San Antonio International Airport , 14 miles to Fort Sam, and 16 miles to Randolph AFB. Just minutes to Northstar Mall and walking distance to Salado Creek Greenway Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have any available units?
123 MORGANS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have?
Some of 123 MORGANS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 MORGANS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
123 MORGANS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 MORGANS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 MORGANS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 MORGANS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

