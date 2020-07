Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to two large master bedrooms featuring their own full bathrooms! Open kitchen and beautiful fireplace. New carpet, hardwood flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher, plumbing and paint! This townhouse is nestled in a quaint community baking up to Mcallister Park. Yes, that's right, you can walk right to the park trails!