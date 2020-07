Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Custom paint throughout, tile floors & back splash; not a nicer home in the area! Available now. Excellent, quiet area, 4 side brick, shaded fenced yard. Walk to school. Tile floors, walk-in closet in master. Kitchen Appliances included. Washer/ dryer hook-ups. Nice convenient neighborhood. Application takes 3-5 days to process, don't wait to apply. Read & sign all forms in associated Doc's, do not submit without all doc's required.