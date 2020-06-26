122 BRIDLE RIDGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, well maintained home is ready for immediate move in!! All ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring for easy care and maintenance. Plenty of room for everyone, 3 living areas, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bath. You'll love the huge backyard with covered patio, matured trees, and Gazebo perfect for entertaining and get together. Cul de sal location. Convenient to Lackland AFB, NW Vista College, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Hyatt Hill Country Resort, shopping, dining, and entertainment.