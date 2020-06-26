All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:07 PM

122 BRIDLE RIDGE

122 Bridle Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

122 Bridle Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, well maintained home is ready for immediate move in!! All ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring for easy care and maintenance. Plenty of room for everyone, 3 living areas, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bath. You'll love the huge backyard with covered patio, matured trees, and Gazebo perfect for entertaining and get together. Cul de sal location. Convenient to Lackland AFB, NW Vista College, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Hyatt Hill Country Resort, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have any available units?
122 BRIDLE RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 122 BRIDLE RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
122 BRIDLE RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 BRIDLE RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE offers parking.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have a pool?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 BRIDLE RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 BRIDLE RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
