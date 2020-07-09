Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1214 Donaldson Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Home - This gorgeous 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home was recently remodeled and looks fantastic with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central air, fireplace and ceiling fans everywhere.

Enjoy the view of the beautiful backyard from the fully enclosed sun room.

A long driveway leads to a separate garage and storage room, iron fences everywhere and a BBQ in the back of the yard.

Washer and dryer, and yard maintenance are included in the rent.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5776798)