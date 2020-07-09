All apartments in San Antonio
1214 Donaldson

1214 Donaldson Avenue
Location

1214 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1214 Donaldson Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Home - This gorgeous 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home was recently remodeled and looks fantastic with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central air, fireplace and ceiling fans everywhere.
Enjoy the view of the beautiful backyard from the fully enclosed sun room.
A long driveway leads to a separate garage and storage room, iron fences everywhere and a BBQ in the back of the yard.
Washer and dryer, and yard maintenance are included in the rent.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5776798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Donaldson have any available units?
1214 Donaldson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Donaldson have?
Some of 1214 Donaldson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Donaldson currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Donaldson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Donaldson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Donaldson is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Donaldson offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Donaldson offers parking.
Does 1214 Donaldson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Donaldson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Donaldson have a pool?
No, 1214 Donaldson does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Donaldson have accessible units?
No, 1214 Donaldson does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Donaldson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Donaldson does not have units with dishwashers.

