Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1209 Mason St.

1209 Mason St · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Mason St, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a MUST SEE! This exquisite 3 bedrooms 2 bath home features it ALL! Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch, covered parking, new wood laminate flooring throughout, large bedrooms with double closets in master as well as a bathroom. All bedrooms include a ceiling fan and lots of natural lighting with large windows. Spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances included, as well as a washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer days in your backyard with new wood fencing! Welcome home!

Schedule a showing here! https://showmojo.com/l/ec2e128065

Apply here! https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-765b9cd2-e449-4841-906a-f32afb8e9161

The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5726176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Mason St. have any available units?
1209 Mason St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Mason St. have?
Some of 1209 Mason St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Mason St. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Mason St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Mason St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Mason St. is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Mason St. offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Mason St. offers parking.
Does 1209 Mason St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Mason St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Mason St. have a pool?
No, 1209 Mason St. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Mason St. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Mason St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Mason St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Mason St. has units with dishwashers.

