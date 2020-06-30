1209 Mason St.

Amenities

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a MUST SEE! This exquisite 3 bedrooms 2 bath home features it ALL! Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch, covered parking, new wood laminate flooring throughout, large bedrooms with double closets in master as well as a bathroom. All bedrooms include a ceiling fan and lots of natural lighting with large windows. Spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances included, as well as a washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer days in your backyard with new wood fencing! Welcome home!



The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



