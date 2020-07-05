All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1202 Delaware St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1202 Delaware St

1202 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Delaware Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Rent furnished home less than 2 mi from Riverwalk - Property Id: 263212

Bright light and spacious, this home built in 2017, is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, single story home in the up and coming neighborhood of Dever Heights near downtown San Antonio, Texas. The home is less than 2 miles from downtown San Antonio and the Alamo/Riverwalk.

The home is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, etc.

This property is perfect for working professionals and traveling healthcare workers.

Price is for fully furnished home. We are open to month to month or 3-12 month leases.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263212
Property Id 263212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5707131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Delaware St have any available units?
1202 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Delaware St have?
Some of 1202 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1202 Delaware St offer parking?
No, 1202 Delaware St does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 1202 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 1202 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.

