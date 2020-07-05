1202 Delaware St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access

Rent furnished home less than 2 mi from Riverwalk - Property Id: 263212



Bright light and spacious, this home built in 2017, is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, single story home in the up and coming neighborhood of Dever Heights near downtown San Antonio, Texas. The home is less than 2 miles from downtown San Antonio and the Alamo/Riverwalk.



The home is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, etc.



This property is perfect for working professionals and traveling healthcare workers.



Price is for fully furnished home. We are open to month to month or 3-12 month leases.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263212

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5707131)