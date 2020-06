Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

1200 McKinley Ave Available 10/01/19 Quaint Duplex - This cozy 1bedroom / 1 bathroom duplex, located on a corner lot has great curb appeal.

Hardwood floors, no carpet.

Refrigerator and stove included.

Washer and dryer connections available.

Water and yard maintenance included in the rent.

Great location close to I-10.

No dogs allowed.

Please contact us for a showing.



