Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COZY ONE STORY HOME -- MOVE IN READY -- 3/1 - Near IH-35, Hwy 281 and major shopping centers. New light fixtures, ceiling fans, bedroom doors, closets doors. Recently rehabbed kitchen, includes backsplash and stainless steel kitchen appliances-refrigerator stays. 4" baseboards throughout. This home has it all! Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Close to Randolph AFB, Ft Sam and SAMMC.