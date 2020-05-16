119 WALDO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare spacious 4 bedroom, two story home on a quiet street in Alamo Heights School District. Easy access to dining, the Quarry and other shopping centers, all highways 410 & 281 and airport. This wonderful home has new berber carpet, tile and wood downstairs. Updated kitchen. Unique floor plan with master/loft area to the rear and 3 bedrooms and one bathroom in front. Close to Howard and Junior High schools, AHISD ranked as a Top 10 District in Texas with schools in the top 1% in the nation.