119 WALDO DR
119 WALDO DR

119 Waldo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Waldo Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

Rare spacious 4 bedroom, two story home on a quiet street in Alamo Heights School District. Easy access to dining, the Quarry and other shopping centers, all highways 410 & 281 and airport. This wonderful home has new berber carpet, tile and wood downstairs. Updated kitchen. Unique floor plan with master/loft area to the rear and 3 bedrooms and one bathroom in front. Close to Howard and Junior High schools, AHISD ranked as a Top 10 District in Texas with schools in the top 1% in the nation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 WALDO DR have any available units?
119 WALDO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 119 WALDO DR currently offering any rent specials?
119 WALDO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 WALDO DR pet-friendly?
No, 119 WALDO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 119 WALDO DR offer parking?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not offer parking.
Does 119 WALDO DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 WALDO DR have a pool?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not have a pool.
Does 119 WALDO DR have accessible units?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 119 WALDO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 WALDO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 WALDO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
