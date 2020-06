Amenities

Livesnug-Room4Rent Lackland AFB Valley Hi - Property Id: 292265



LiveSNUG offers Transitional Living spaces. A room for rent with the home environment. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)in a residential house with a maximum of 5 people. You share common areas, kitchen and bathrooms. Laundry in the house. BBQ in the backyard. Lackland AFB entrance 3 blocks by walking. You can take via bus 611and 616, walk or drive your car. H-E-B Around the corner. Walmart Less than 10 minutes driving. South Loop 410 exit Valley Hi.



Qualifications:

1- no criminal background

2- proof of income 3 times the rent

3- No smoking No pets

Process:

1- viewing

2- application $35 no refundable

3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information

4- lease the room for 6 months. One year with a 5 % discount, restrictions may apply. Deposit up front same as the rent. Credit card accepted for deposit. Save your money and live peacefully.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292265

No Pets Allowed



