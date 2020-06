Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This completely remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath home sits on a corner lot, near major highways and attractions! Very conveniently located and close to downtown San Antonio, this home INCLUDES a brand new washer and dryer, water heater, refrigerator, and stove/oven! You must stop by to see this awesome home before it's too late! Applicant must have 2 years rental history, 2 years job history and make 3 times the monthly rent, all verifiable. No smoking or outside dogs!