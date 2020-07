Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1158 Euclid



FURNISHED!!

Fresh new design done as of Jan 2020! 2,700 SQFT, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. hardwood floors, High Ceilings, beautiful counter tops, several walk-in closets and more. Great location!!! 1 minute walk to the Hotel Emma, River Walk and Pearl Brewery. Parking: Garage with street parking in front of the complex/unit.

No Pets Allowed



