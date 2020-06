Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Good things are happening to the Saint Streets in Dignowity Hill! This adorable house is perfect for someone who is passionate about urban living. A quick bike ride away from downtown restaurants and bars. Original wood flooring, high ceilings, clawfoot tub, builtins...oodles of charm. Did I mention the huge backyard is perfect for entertaining. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 4 window units!