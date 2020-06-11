All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1142 Iowa

1142 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 Iowa Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Denver Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1142 Iowa - Minutes from Downtown - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in 1500 Sq.Ft w/detached garage in rear entry. Enjoy the covered front porch with amazing view of the city park. Open floor plan features wood flooring throughout & ceramic tile in wet areas. Marble tiled fireplace in Living Room; Custom chandelier in dining area; breakfast bar; marble counter tops w/subway tile backsplash in kitchen & custom cabinets; Master bath has double vanities & marble tiled walk-in shower. Secondary bath has marble tiled bathtub & shower combo. Privacy fence around the backyard and large back deck. Celler on side of home. Great for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. Minutes from downtown, RiverWalk & Alamo Dome. Just a short drive to the Pearl and Ft. Sam Houston Military Base. Easy access to I-10, Hwy 281 & I-35.

(RLNE5795490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Iowa have any available units?
1142 Iowa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 Iowa have?
Some of 1142 Iowa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Iowa currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Iowa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Iowa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Iowa is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Iowa offer parking?
Yes, 1142 Iowa does offer parking.
Does 1142 Iowa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Iowa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Iowa have a pool?
No, 1142 Iowa does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Iowa have accessible units?
No, 1142 Iowa does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Iowa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 Iowa does not have units with dishwashers.
