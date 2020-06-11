Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1142 Iowa - Minutes from Downtown - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in 1500 Sq.Ft w/detached garage in rear entry. Enjoy the covered front porch with amazing view of the city park. Open floor plan features wood flooring throughout & ceramic tile in wet areas. Marble tiled fireplace in Living Room; Custom chandelier in dining area; breakfast bar; marble counter tops w/subway tile backsplash in kitchen & custom cabinets; Master bath has double vanities & marble tiled walk-in shower. Secondary bath has marble tiled bathtub & shower combo. Privacy fence around the backyard and large back deck. Celler on side of home. Great for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. Minutes from downtown, RiverWalk & Alamo Dome. Just a short drive to the Pearl and Ft. Sam Houston Military Base. Easy access to I-10, Hwy 281 & I-35.



(RLNE5795490)