114 Jacobs St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

* Available now and move-in ready!

* Stackable clothes washer & dryer inside of unit in bathroom (not pictured)

* Small pets allowed (under 30 lbs. - $150 fee per pet)

* NO Smoking or tobacco products allowed

* New plumbing

* New electrical

* New refrigerator, stove & microwave

* New AC/Heater units in bedroom and living room w/ remote and thermostat

* Refinished original hardwood floors

* New granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom

* New tile in bathroom, shower and kitchen floor

* New plumbing & lighting fixtures throughout

* Pre-Wired for cable, phone and satellite

* New ceiling fans in living room & bed room

* New sheet rock, texture and paint

* New windows and screens

* New doors throughout unit

* New Hanging Bar & Shelves in closets

* New water heater

* New Vinyl Mini Blinds

* Rent includes basic water utility

* Electrical, garbage, cable tv/satellite/internet to be paid by tenant



Serious inquiries only call show contact info to schedule viewing. All applicants must pay a non-refundable $45.00 application fee (includes background check, eviction notice check, criminal background check.) Proof of employment is required in the form of four (4) consecutive pay stubs from your current employer, two (2) months of bank statements and a copy of your current (non-expired) Texas driver license.