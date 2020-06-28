All apartments in San Antonio
114 Gazelle Hunt

114 Gazelle Hunt · No Longer Available
Location

114 Gazelle Hunt, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NW San Antonio - Nice home in Trophy Ridge. All bedrooms are situated upstairs with one bedroom adjoined to the Master Suite via french doors perfect for a nursery or office. Gas range with microwave and fridge included. Very nice landscaping and mature trees surround this home that backs directly to a large greenbelt. Detached 2 car garage. Does not have a fenced in yard. NISD schools. $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE2107123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Gazelle Hunt have any available units?
114 Gazelle Hunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Gazelle Hunt have?
Some of 114 Gazelle Hunt's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Gazelle Hunt currently offering any rent specials?
114 Gazelle Hunt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Gazelle Hunt pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Gazelle Hunt is pet friendly.
Does 114 Gazelle Hunt offer parking?
Yes, 114 Gazelle Hunt offers parking.
Does 114 Gazelle Hunt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Gazelle Hunt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Gazelle Hunt have a pool?
No, 114 Gazelle Hunt does not have a pool.
Does 114 Gazelle Hunt have accessible units?
No, 114 Gazelle Hunt does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Gazelle Hunt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Gazelle Hunt has units with dishwashers.
