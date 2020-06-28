114 Gazelle Hunt

NW San Antonio - Nice home in Trophy Ridge. All bedrooms are situated upstairs with one bedroom adjoined to the Master Suite via french doors perfect for a nursery or office. Gas range with microwave and fridge included. Very nice landscaping and mature trees surround this home that backs directly to a large greenbelt. Detached 2 car garage. Does not have a fenced in yard. NISD schools. $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.
(RLNE2107123)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
