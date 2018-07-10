1137 W Ashby Pl

Amenities

This two bedroom one bath apartment is available now! The unit is located upstairs, on W. Ashby, minutes from I-10, I-35 and Downtown! Inside you\'ll find a large open living area, leading into a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. This unit also has an additional room off the living room that could function as a study, or used for storage. Call us today to call this home!



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



