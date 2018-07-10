All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1137 W Ashby Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1137 W Ashby Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1137 W Ashby Pl

1137 West Ashby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1137 West Ashby Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/022218a01d ----
This two bedroom one bath apartment is available now! The unit is located upstairs, on W. Ashby, minutes from I-10, I-35 and Downtown! Inside you\'ll find a large open living area, leading into a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. This unit also has an additional room off the living room that could function as a study, or used for storage. Call us today to call this home!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Great Location
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Two Bedrooms
Upstairs Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have any available units?
1137 W Ashby Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1137 W Ashby Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1137 W Ashby Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 W Ashby Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 W Ashby Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl offer parking?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have a pool?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have accessible units?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 W Ashby Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 W Ashby Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio