Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Home In New Neighborhood (Babcock and Prue) - Great new smart Lennar home in new street on cul-de-sac: 2 stories, 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms.

Be the first to live in this new home.

Kitchen with granite countertops has refrigerator, range-oven, dishwasher and disposal.

Utility room upstairs.

Fenced, private back yard.

Oversized 2 car garage with garage door opener.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4647978)