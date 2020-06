Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in San Antonio, TX. The home is located in the charming neighborhood of Whispering Oaks. Large dining area with wood flooring and plenty of natural light in the kitchen and eating quarters. The home has a large master sweet with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Two car garage with plenty of driveway space. Private backyard with beautiful trees and landscaping surrounding a back porch which features a pond. Small pets under 25lbs. $20 Filter program