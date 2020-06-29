All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 20 2020

11210 Archers Bay

11210 Archers Bay · No Longer Available
Location

11210 Archers Bay, San Antonio, TX 78213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Spectacular Two Story Home In Castle Hills!! - This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Located in Gardens at Castle Hills, this home features three bedrooms with two additional flex rooms that have multiple possibilities. Downstairs, the home features two living areas, and a island kitchen with stove/oven, and dishwasher included! Outside the home has a covered patio, fenced yard, and storage shed!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/43eac82078

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-bd5b1ec7-0312-4010-b0bd-973ba945e66b

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 Archers Bay have any available units?
11210 Archers Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11210 Archers Bay have?
Some of 11210 Archers Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11210 Archers Bay currently offering any rent specials?
11210 Archers Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 Archers Bay pet-friendly?
No, 11210 Archers Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11210 Archers Bay offer parking?
Yes, 11210 Archers Bay offers parking.
Does 11210 Archers Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11210 Archers Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 Archers Bay have a pool?
No, 11210 Archers Bay does not have a pool.
Does 11210 Archers Bay have accessible units?
No, 11210 Archers Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 Archers Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 Archers Bay has units with dishwashers.

