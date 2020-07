Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Gorgeous remodeled cottage in the heart of the sought-after community of Mahncke Park. Near downtown, museums and wonderful restaurants. This 3-2+ 1 car detached garage cutie has 10 foot soaring ceilings with original hardwood floors. Has the quaint vintage feel but loaded with all the modern bells and whistles you desire. Please view this charming rental as rentals in this 78209 zip code don't last long this time of the year.