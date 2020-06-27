1118 OAK PATH

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous updated home is located on a cul-de-sac lot in Stone Oak. Inside boasts new laminate wood floors throughout, NO CARPET, ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, beautiful tile back-splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home also has huge walk-in pantry for added storage. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite has large bath with his and hers walk-in closets, garden tub and double vanity. Exterior ha a sprinkler system and over-sized deck perfect for entertaining.