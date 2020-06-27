All apartments in San Antonio
1118 OAK PATH
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

1118 OAK PATH

1118 Oak Path · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Oak Path, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated home is located on a cul-de-sac lot in Stone Oak. Inside boasts new laminate wood floors throughout, NO CARPET, ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, beautiful tile back-splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home also has huge walk-in pantry for added storage. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite has large bath with his and hers walk-in closets, garden tub and double vanity. Exterior ha a sprinkler system and over-sized deck perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 OAK PATH have any available units?
1118 OAK PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 OAK PATH have?
Some of 1118 OAK PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 OAK PATH currently offering any rent specials?
1118 OAK PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 OAK PATH pet-friendly?
No, 1118 OAK PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1118 OAK PATH offer parking?
Yes, 1118 OAK PATH offers parking.
Does 1118 OAK PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 OAK PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 OAK PATH have a pool?
No, 1118 OAK PATH does not have a pool.
Does 1118 OAK PATH have accessible units?
No, 1118 OAK PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 OAK PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 OAK PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
