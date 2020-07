Amenities

Recently renovated spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex . Renovations were completed in 2018. Windows, Plumbing, Electrical, kitchen & bath were all updated. Hardwood floors were refinished. New paint inside and out. New windows, water heater, range, new fridge and window units. Owner pays water. Very spacious unit, come by, won't last long!