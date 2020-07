Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom home located in highly desirable Laurel Canyon. Close to shopping and 1604. Minutes from LaCantera Shopping Center, The Rim and more. High rated schools, community pool, play ground.

Wood laminate and ceramic tile floors with some carpet. Large open loft and good sized bedrooms.

Pet restrictions-approval on case by case basis

Some photos are when occupied.