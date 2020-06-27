11110 RENDEZVOUS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Charming home perfect for your family. Recent updates include Cooktop, Built in oven, A/C Unit, Roof, Bamboo Flooring, enclosed porch which is now the dining room as well as a game room that can also be used as a study/office, interior paint & don't forget the secret garden in the back. Conveniently located near 281 & 410, just minutes from downtown San Antonio. Schedule your appointment today you will not be disappointed. Harmony Hills Cabana Club Optional for a fee(pool, club house, tennis & volleyball+)