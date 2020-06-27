All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

11110 RENDEZVOUS DR

11110 Rendezvous Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11110 Rendezvous Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming home perfect for your family. Recent updates include Cooktop, Built in oven, A/C Unit, Roof, Bamboo Flooring, enclosed porch which is now the dining room as well as a game room that can also be used as a study/office, interior paint & don't forget the secret garden in the back. Conveniently located near 281 & 410, just minutes from downtown San Antonio. Schedule your appointment today you will not be disappointed. Harmony Hills Cabana Club Optional for a fee(pool, club house, tennis & volleyball+)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have any available units?
11110 RENDEZVOUS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have?
Some of 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
11110 RENDEZVOUS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR pet-friendly?
No, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR offer parking?
Yes, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR offers parking.
Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have a pool?
Yes, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR has a pool.
Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have accessible units?
No, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11110 RENDEZVOUS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
