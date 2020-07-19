11010 Kimes Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Home In Quiet Neighborhood - Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with large backyard.

Huge living and dining are with fireplace, tile floors throughout downstairs.

Kitchen with breakfast area, stainless steel refrigerator included.

Extra large master bedroom with big walk in closet. Master bath has two vanities and a large walk-in shower.

Fenced backyard with covered patio, including ceiling fan. Large yard has artificial grass and plenty of space, including 2 storage sheds.

Pets negotiable.

(RLNE4699663)